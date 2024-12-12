NASA is investigating the Ingenuity helicopter's final flight on Mars

When the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter finally flew for the last time and went silent , many people thought that would be the last we heard about it. However, NASA engineers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California are assessing its final flight right now. This is the first-ever aircraft accident investigation performed on a craft on another planet. Ingenuity already had the distinct honor of being the first aircraft to fly on another world.

Ingenuity was only meant to fly five times over 30 days, but it flew for almost three years, clocking 72 total flights. Flight 72, its last, resulted in a crash that caused it to be permanently grounded. All four of its rotor blades snapped as the helicopter fell onto a sand ripple and rolled, permanently grounding it.