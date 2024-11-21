Neuralink gets approval to start human trials in Canada

The first Neuralink clinical trials outside the US will take place in Canada. Neuralink has secured Health Canada's approval to launch human trials in the country, with the Toronto Western Hospital being the "first and exclusive surgical site" for the procedure. The company first opened its Canadian patient registry in March this year, but now it's actively looking for potential participants. "Recruitment is now open," it has announced on X.

Under the CAN-PRIME study, Neuralink will embed its implant in the brain of the participant so that it can interpret their neural activity. The implant will allow them to control a computer or a smartphone with their brain without the need for wires or any kind of physical movement. Neuralink says the study aims to "evaluate the safety of [its] implant and surgical robot and assess the initial functionality of [its Brain Computer Interface] for enabling people with quadriplegia to control external devices with their thoughts." What it learns from the trials could help the company find safer ways to place the implant inside the brain, as well as to enhance the technology's capabilities.

Neuralink's first human patient (pictured above) received his implant earlier this year. He experienced some issues, wherein the implant's threads retracted from his brain, though he seems to be doing well these days. On X, he said that he will soon challenge himself to use Neuralink for 72 hours to demonstrate what the technology can do. For its second patient, Neuralink employed mitigation measures to prevent thread retraction. That patient was already using computer-aided design (CAD) software mere weeks after his surgery in July. At the moment, Neuralink is specifically looking for patients who "have limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)" for its trials in Canada.