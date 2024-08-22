Neuralink says it may have fixed its brain implant problem

Neuralink has published an update on the second patient in its early human trials, and it said that "promisingly," it has "observed no thread retraction" in the participant. The Elon Musk-led startup implants a chip into the human brain, allowing paralyzed patients to control devices, browse the internet and play video games with their thoughts. It implanted a chip into its first patient back in January, and while the procedure went well, some of the implants' connective threads retracted from the brain weeks later. That reduced the brain signals the device could receive.

For its second patient called Alex, the company employed mitigation measures to prevent the same thing from happening, or at least lower its probability. It said it reduced brain motion during surgery and also reduced the gap between the implant and the surface of the brain. The company hasn't observed any thread retraction in the patient, so far. As for its first patient, it modified an algorithm to improve how his implant detects and translates signals after the was observed. It said the first patient's threads have stabilized and his implant has since recovered.

Weeks after his surgery in July, Alex has already been able to use computer-aided design (CAD) software to design a custom mount for his Neuralink charger. The mount was 3D printed, and he has since added it to his setup. He has also been able to use his implant in conjunction with a mouth-operated joystick to play Counter-Strike 2 more effectively, because he can now move and aim at the same time.

Neuralink say it's now working on making its chip capable of decoding multiple clicks and movements to "deliver full mouse and video game controller functionality." It's also developing algorithms that can recognize a user's intent to write by hand, which would enable faster text entry. That would then allow people who cannot speak, such as those with ALS, to be able to communicate with others more easily. Finally, the company apparently plans to give its implants the capability to interact with the real world, so that people can use it to move their own wheelchair or a robotic hand to feed or clean themselves.