New Government website shows how much sea levels have risen

Yesterday, the US government announced the first-ever interagency sea level rise website . It’s a result of the work of the US Interagency Task Force on Sea Level Change . The website is called US Sea Level Change . Honestly, we’re kind of surprised that data on rising sea levels hasn’t been easily accessible to the public until now.

The website lets you check how much sea levels have risen in a given region, and even has predictions of how much the sea level will rise in the future. According to the home page, the data is federally supported and has “explanations and science education to help communities prepare for challenges that will affect our coastal environments.”

We tested the sea level explorer and selected Pennsylvania as our target state. It showed that the sea level in PA is nine inches higher than in 1970, and from 2020 to 2050, it's expected to rise by 11 inches. Following these statistics are explanations and charts.

The site is a project from the Interagency Task Force on Sea Level Change, which is comprised of representatives from the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency and NASA, among others. The site itself, besides showing specific sea level numbers, contains a variety of information for kids and adults on the causes of climate change (hint: it's people).