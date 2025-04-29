Amazon deploys the first Project Kuiper internet satellites

Amazon has finally launched its first batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The company was supposed to send the first 27 satellites in the constellation, which will eventually be comprised of more than 3,200 satellites, on April 8. However, the event got pushed back. A previous Bloomberg investigation claimed that Kuiper was way behind schedule, because the company was struggling to ramp up the production of its satellites. If true, the company will have to ask for an extension from the FCC to fulfill its commitment to the government, requiring it to put 1,600 satellites in orbit next summer.

An Amazon spokesperson denied that the company was having manufacturing issues, however. They said that Amazon was on track to support its target and that it will continue increasing its production and launch rates. Around seven hours after launch, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company has confirmed that its "first 27 production satellites are operating as expected in low Earth orbit." Amazon now has over 80 launches scheduled with ULA on top of the Atlas V and the aerospace corporation's newer Vulcan Centaur heavy lift vehicles. The company's goal is to provide internet access to far-flung regions not typically reached by conventional internet connections. Its staunchest rival, SpaceX's Starlink, already has over 7,000 functioning satellites in orbit.