Blue Origin targets mid-October for New Glenn’s inaugural flight and launch of NASA’s Escapade Mars mission
The company said New Glenn will lift off for the first time no earlier than October 13.
Blue Origin’s New Glenn heavy-lift rocket and its Mars-bound NASA payload now have a tentative launch date. The company on Friday that the inaugural flight will take place no earlier than October 13, carrying to help NASA study the effects of solar wind on Mars’ atmosphere. This will be the first time New Glenn flies in its development, and the date cuts well into the window of opportunity for travel to Mars, which occurs roughly every two years based on the planetary alignments. That launch period opens on September 29 and extends to mid-October, per .
We're going to Mars! 🤩 https://t.co/5OHNy7QETX pic.twitter.com/3hRbseLPEo
— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) August 23, 2024
The mission will lift off from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The twin spacecraft of NASA’s Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission (Escapade) on August 19 to begin preparations and integration with the launch vehicle.
Now, the pressure is really on for Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin to get New Glenn ready in time. reported on Wednesday that the company recently suffered two failures at its factory that resulted in damage to hardware for its second and third New Glenn flights. But, a spokesperson told the publication that it’s still on track for this year’s inaugural launch.