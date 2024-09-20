Cards Against Humanity is suing SpaceX for trespassing and filling its property with ‘space garbage’

Cards Against Humanity is the latest entity to take on Elon Musk in court. The irreverent party game company filed a $15 million lawsuit against SpaceX for trespassing on property it owns in Texas, which happens to sit near SpaceX facilities.

According to a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Texas, Musk's rocket company began using its land without permission for the last six months. SpaceX took what was previously a “pristine” plot of land “and completely fucked that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage,” CAH wrote in a statement .

As you might expect from the card game company known for its raunchy sense of humor and headline-grabbing stunts, there’s an amusing backstory to how it became neighbors with SpaceX in Texas in the first place. In 2017 , the company bought land along the US-Mexico border as part of a crowdfunded effort to protest then President Donald Trump’s plan to build a border wall. Since then, the company writes, it has maintained the land with regular mowing, fencing and “no trespassing” signs.

SpaceX later purchased adjacent land and, earlier this year, allegedly began using CAH’s land amid some kind of construction project. From the lawsuit (emphasis theirs):

The site was cleared of vegetation, and the soil was compacted with gravel or other substance to allow SpaceX and its contractors to run and park its vehicles all over the Property. Generators were brought in to run equipment and lights while work was being performed before and after daylight. An enormous mound of gravel was unloaded onto the Property; the gravel is being stored and used for the construction of buildings by SpaceX’s contractors along the road. Large pieces of construction equipment and numerous construction-related vehicles are utilized and stored on the Property continuously. And, of course, workers are present performing construction work and staging materials and vehicles for work to be performed on other tracts. In short, SpaceX has treated the Property as its own for at least six (6) months without regard for CAH’s property rights nor the safety of anyone entering what has become a worksite that is presumably governed by OSHA safety requirements.

SpaceX, according to the filing, “never asked for permission” to use the land and “and hasnever reached out to CAH to explain or apologize for the damage.” The rocket company did, however, give “a 12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer for less than half our land’s value,” according to a statement posted online. A spokesperson for CAH said the land in question is “about an acre” in size.

What CAH's Texas land looked like prior to SpaceX's alleged trespassing. (Christopher Markos / Cards Against Humanity)

In response to the ultimatum, CAH filed a $15 million lawsuit against SpaceX for trespassing and damaging its property. The game company, which originally was funded via a Kickstarter campaign, says that if it’s successful in court it will share the proceeds with the 150,000 fans who helped originally purchase the land in 2017. It created a website where subscribers can sign-up for a chance to get up to $150 of the potential $15 million payout should their lawsuit succeed. (A disclaimer notes that “Elon Musk has way more money and lawyers than Cards Against Humanity, and while CAH will try its hardest to get me $100, they will probably only be able to get me like $2 or most likely nothing.)

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But CAH isn’t the only Texas landowner that's raised questions about the company’s tactics. SpaceX has been aggressively growing its footprint in Southern Texas in recent years. The expansion, which has resulted in many locals selling their land to SpaceX, has rankled some longtime residents, according to an investigation published by Reuters.

CAH says that Musk’s past behavior makes SpaceX’s actions “particularly offensive" to the company known for taking a stance on social issues.

“The 2017 holiday campaign that resulted in the purchase of the Property was based upon CAH undertaking efforts to fight against ‘injustice, lies, [and] racism,” it states. “Thus, it is particularly offensive that these egregious acts against the Property have been committed by the company run by Elon Musk. As is widely known, Musk has been accused of tolerating racism and sexism at Tesla and of amplifying the antisemitic ‘Great Replacement Theory.’ Allowing Musk’s company to abuse the Property that CAH’s supporters contributed money to purchase for the sole purpose of stopping such behavior is totally contrary to both the reason for the contribution and the tenets on which CAH is based.”