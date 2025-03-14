Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander snapped an incredible pic of a solar eclipse from the Moon

Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander has snapped a gorgeous photo of a solar eclipse from the Moon in which Earth covers up most of the Sun, leaving only the so-called diamond ring effect . It also looks nearly identical to the logo of the early 2000s genre show Heroes .

The lander snapped the photo at around 1:30AM ET on Friday morning, as the Earth slowly blocked a view of the Sun. The solar eclipse on the Moon occurred at the same time as a total lunar eclipse here on Earth. Terrestrial viewers saw the lunar surface turn a red hue.

guys the moon is red go outside pic.twitter.com/b7SftQh1Oy — Kevin (@K3V1N) March 14, 2025

The eclipse lasted for around five hours at the lunar landing site in Mare Crisium. Firefly released another image from the earlier part of the eclipse that shows the lander's solar panel as the Sun starts to hide behind Earth's shadow. Cool stuff, right?

Firefly Aerospace

Firefly's Blue Ghost lander successfully touched down on the Moon on Sunday, March 2 at around 3:30AM ET. It landed upright, with no issues. This is something that cannot be said about rival company Intuitive Machines' landers .

This is Firefly's first mission to the Moon, so Blue Ghost is packed with ten NASA instruments designed to probe the lunar surface and gather data to (hopefully) support upcoming human missions to the natural satellite. This is all part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The lander is set to operate on the lunar surface until March 16.

Firefly says it will try to downlink more images from the eclipse once Blue Ghost's X-band antenna has warmed up after being stuck in the cold throughout the event. The company has already shown off some nifty POV footage of the landing.