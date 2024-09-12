How to watch Polaris Dawn astronauts attempt the first commercial spacewalk

Two of Polaris Dawn's four astronauts could make history today by performing the first ever commercial spacewalk at around 700 kilometers (435 miles) above our planet. Jared Isaacman, the mission leader and funder, and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis will leave the confines and safety of the Crew Dragon capsule for 15 and 20 minutes each. The other two crew members, Scott Poteet and Anna Menon, will stay inside the vehicle to monitor the spacewalkers' status and make sure everything's in order. SpaceX will stream the event live on its website and on X starting at 4:50AM Eastern time. In case the spacewalk has to be called off, the astronauts will have another opportunity on September 13 at the same time.

As The New York Times explains, the Crew Dragon has no airlock like the International Space Station does, so the astronauts will have to let the all the air out of the vehicle before opening one of its hatches. All four will have to wear the company's extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, which are upgraded and tougher versions of its suits for intravehicular activity (IVA).

SpaceX's EVAs come with new joints that can flex and rotate, thereby providing greater mobility. Their helmets are equipped with a heads-up display (HUD) and camera, and the spacesuits as a whole have a Faraday layer that can protect them from electric fields. The Polaris Dawn crew's spacewalk will put the suit to the test as they subject it to the harsh environment of outer space while conducting mobility tests. "The development of this suit and the execution of the spacewalk will be important steps toward a scalable design for spacesuits on future long-duration missions as life becomes multiplanetary," the Polaris Dawn's website reads. The whole operation, from the beginning until the astronauts close the hatch to repressurize Crew Dragon, will last for two hours.

The civilian mission launched in the early hours of September 10 after multiple delays. In addition to accomplishing the first commercial spacewalk, the mission has other objectives, including sending a crew farther than any Dragon mission before and farther than anybody has been since the Apollo program, even reaching parts of the Van Allen radiation belt.