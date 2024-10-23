Intelsat's Boeing-made satellite explodes and breaks up in orbit

The US Space Force is tracking around 20 pieces and has observed no immediate threats.

An Intelsat communication satellite built by Boeing has exploded and broken up in geostationary orbit. Intelsat confirmed the news in a press release, declaring the satellite a "total loss." The US Space Force said it is tracking around 20 associated pieces but "has observed no immediate threats" to other satellites so far (Roscosmos said it was tracking 80 fragments). The cause of the explosion is not yet known, but the news is another blow for Boeing following Starliner's failed crew test flight, problems with the 737 Max and delays to the 777x.

Intelsat said it's working to move customers to its other satellites or third party spacecraft. "A Failure Review Board has convened to complete a comprehensive analysis of the cause," the company wrote. The satellite was uninsured, a spokesperson told SpaceNews.

The explosion fragments could still pose a risk to other satellites. "The problem is that there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the orbits of these fragments at the moment," said a spokesperson for Spaceflux, a UK company that tracks objects in orbit. "They can be potentially dangerous for other satellites but we do not know that yet."

Intelsat 33e is one of six "EpicNG" satellites built by Boeing, and uses the latter's 720MP satellite platform equipped with 16 hydrazine-powered engines built by Aerojet Rocketdyne. The type is widely used for telephone, internet and satellite TV/radio broadcast services.

It entered service three months late due to an issue with its primary thruster, and another propulsion issue reduced its service life by 3.5 years. The first EpicNG satellite, Intelsat 29e, was declared a total loss in 2019 after just three years in service, reportedly due to a meteoroid impact or wiring flaw.