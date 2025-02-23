Intuitive Machines is expected to launch its second lunar lander this week

Intuitive Machines, the company that pulled off the first-ever commercial moon landing this time last year with its Odysseus spacecraft, is gearing up for another shot at touching the lunar surface. Its second flight under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program is scheduled to take off no earlier than Wednesday, February 26, launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The company is once again sending one of its Nova-C landers, this one nicknamed Athena. It's expected to take about a week for Athena to travel to the moon, before it makes a landing attempt around March 6.

To the Moon! On Feb. 26, NASA science and tech are set to launch on @Int_Machines' Nova-C lander, Athena. Watch live coverage of our second lunar mission with Intuitive Machines here on X. https://t.co/57Ug6tHsGd pic.twitter.com/MfsBQkh7Xn — NASA (@NASA) February 21, 2025

Athena is carrying NASA instruments including a drill and mass spectrometer, which will be used to attempt "one of the first on-site demonstrations of resource use on the moon," according to the space agency. These tools will measure volatiles in the soil at the landing site in the lunar South Pole. The mission also offers Intuitive Machines another chance at landing its spacecraft with all six feet on the ground. Odysseus, though successful in touching down on the surface, toppled over and ended up lying on its side.