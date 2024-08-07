NASA delays next SpaceX crew launch due to ongoing Starliner problems

SpaceX's Crew-9 flight for NASA was supposed to take off on August 18, but the agency has just announced that its target launch date was moved to no earlier than September 24. The delay will give NASA and Boeing more time to finalize their plans for Boeing Starliner's return, the agency said in its announcement. What it didn't say was that while eight space ships can attach themselves to the ISS at one time, the US segment of the space station only has two docking ports that can accommodate astronaut capsules. Both of them are still occupied, since Starliner's supposed eight-day stay has stretched on for months.

NASA said that Starliner's ground teams are still analyzing the results of all the testing they've been putting the spacecraft through, including a recent hot-fire test. They still need to confirm if it's ready to bring back astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams back to Earth before a return flight could be scheduled. Boeing's first crewed Starliner mission launched in June and was only slated to stay for a few days to determine whether it was ready for regular flights to the station. However, five of its thrusters failed on its approach to the ISS, and only one came back online. The helium leak that forced Boeing and NASA to push back its takeoff in the past had worsened, as well.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Boeing revealed that it took another $125 million in losses due to the Starliner's delayed return and the extensive testing that had to be conducted to ensure its readiness. The company said a few days ago, though, that it supports NASA's requests for additional testing and that it "remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew."