NASA just released a stunning new image of the Sombrero galaxy captured by the JWST

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is back to once again paint a glorious portrait of the heavens. This time, the powerful telescope was set loose on the Sombrero galaxy , otherwise called Messier 104 or M104. The end result? A gorgeous image that reframes our understanding of that particular region of space.

Upon closer inspection using the JWST's mid-infrared view, the Sombrero galaxy no longer truly resembles its namesake. It looks more like an archery target, complete with a bullseye in the center. That bullseye? It's actually a supermassive black hole.

The sharp resolution offered by Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) finally gives us a detailed glimpse of the outer ring, showing "intricate clumps" of dust. Previous images, captured via visible light, made the area appear "smooth like a blanket." The JWST presents a more complicated picture.

The "clumpy nature of the dust" indicates carbon-containing molecules called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which typically illustrate the presence of young star-forming regions. This is likely the case here, though the Sombrero galaxy is thought to not be a hotbed of star formation.

Scientists believe that the galaxy produces less than a single solar mass per year. The Milky Way galaxy, where you're most likely reading this from, creates roughly two solar masses per year. Messier 82, otherwise called the Cigar galaxy, is responsible for around 20 solar masses per year.

The MIRI image also shows a whole bunch of galaxies littering the background of space, all with different shapes and colors. Astronomers are busy studying these background galaxies to determine how far away they are. As for the Sombrero galaxy, it's 30 million light-years from Earth deep in the Virgo constellation. A galaxy too far for us to ever even hope of traveling to? Typical independent Virgo.