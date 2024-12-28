Parker Solar Probe survived its close approach to the sun and will make two more in 2025

NASA said on Friday that it received a signal from the Parker Solar Probe confirming that the spacecraft had survived its closest ever flyby of the sun. The approach took it just 3.8 million miles from the surface, passing within the sun's corona and allowing for unprecedented data collection in the vicinity of a star. A few million miles might seem like a pretty great distance, but to put things in perspective, NASA explains, "If the solar system was scaled down with the distance between the sun and Earth the length of a football field, Parker Solar Probe would be just four yards from the end zone."

The probe's current orbit takes it closest to the sun about every three months. It'll swing back around for two more close flybys in 2025, on March 22 and June 19. The probe is expected to transmit the data from its latest close approach soon, once it's in a better location to do so. "The data that will come down from the spacecraft will be fresh information about a place that we, as humanity, have never been," said Joe Westlake, the director of the Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters. "It's an amazing accomplishment."