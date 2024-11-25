Rocket Lab gets up to $23.9 million in CHIPS funding for space-grade solar cells

The Department of Commerce has finalized federal funding for two more recipients under the CHIPS and Science Act. One of those is Rocket Lab , which has secured up to $23.9 million in funding to boost production of space-grade solar cells that power satellites and spacecraft.

The company, which launched its 200th satellite to orbit over the weekend, will use the money to upgrade its manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The funding will create more than 100 jobs and the goal is to beef up Rocket Lab's compound semiconductor production by 50 percent within the next three years. The Commerce Department says this will "meet the growing national security and commercial demand for these solar cells in the United States."

Rocket Lab's solar cells are vital components of many of the country's space programs. They're found on the James Webb Space Telescope, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and Mars Insight Lander. The solar cells are also used in NASA's Artemis missions, as well as in commercial satellites. Rocket Lab, one of only two US companies that make space-grade solar cells, agreed to preliminary terms for the funding in June.

Defense contractor BAE Systems will also get funding of up to $35.5 million to drastically speed up the timeline of a modernization project. According to the Department of Commerce, BAE will replace "aging tools" and quadruple its supply of chips for key US defense programs, such as F-35 fighter jets.