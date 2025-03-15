SpaceX's Crew-10 mission is on its way to the ISS

SpaceX's Crew-10 mission has successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:03PM Eastern on March 14. NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov are onboard and will join the ISS crew after the spacecraft docks with the orbiting lab at 11:30PM Eastern time on March 15. The new crew's arrival will allow NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to fly back home after their supposed week-long stay on the ISS had turned into a nine-month stint.

Williams and Wilmore flew to the ISS aboard the Boeing Starliner's first crewed flight meant to prove its readiness to ferry astronauts to orbit. On the way to the station, however, the Starliner started leaking helium, and some of its thrusters had malfunctioned. While the astronauts and ground engineers tried to solve the issue, NASA had ultimately decided to have the Starliner fly back home uncrewed. The spacecraft returned back to Earth in September, leaving Williams and Wilmore aboard the ISS.

Before Boeing's Starliner flew back, NASA had already decided that Williams and Wilmore will be coming home with the SpaceX Crew-9 personnel. The mission headed to the station with only two astronauts onboard to leave two seats open for its return. They were originally scheduled to fly back in February, but Crew-10's launch was ultimately delayed to give SpaceX enough time to process a new Dragon spacecraft for the mission. Williams and Wilmore are now expected to fly back to Earth with Crew-9's Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov as soon as March 19.