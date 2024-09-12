Starlink competitor AST SpaceMobile launched its Bluebird smartphone satellites this morning

AST SpaceMobile is taking another step toward its goal of providing a space-based mobile communications network — one that would turn any standard smartphone into a satellite phone, no additional hardware required. After announcing that its network of five commercial satellites is scheduled to launch into low-Earth orbit on September 12, the launch took place successfully this morning. You can watch the launch below; the 10-second countdown starts at 1:16:09 in the video.

The company's five BlueBird satellites are equipped with communications arrays that aim to provide standard off-the-shelf smartphones with the same voice, data and video speeds as a broadband tower. Once in orbit, AST's satellites will provide "non-continuous cellular broadband service across the United States and in select markets globally." The network can allow unmodified mobile phones to act as satellite phones, which would provide an option for cell users to communicate even in areas with limited broadband tower coverage, such as rural communities or national parks.

At the start, this BlueBird network will be focused on servicing beta test customers from the AT&T and Verizon networks. AST landed a deal with AT&T in May to offer satellite communication to its customers. The company also worked with AT&T to complete its first successful two-way voice call over its satellites in April 2023, followed by a successful 4G data download test in June 2023.

Update, September 12 2024, 11:07AM ET: This story has been updated to confirm that the launch took place successfully this morning.