The Partial solar eclipse will be visible at sunrise today: Here's how to watch it

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Today's the day: A solar eclipse will darken the skies in the northeastern US and Canada in the early hours of Saturday. Unlike the "Great American Eclipse" of 2024, however, this will not be a total eclipse. Instead, this event will be a partial eclipse visible in parts of the northern hemisphere.

While this one will lack the dramatic "totality" of the 2024 event, a partial eclipse is still worth seeing. The sun will not be fully obscured, but with proper eye protection, you will be able to see the moon take a bite out of the sun. And there's a catch, but it's also an opportunity: This eclipse will occur at sunrise in North America, meaning the sun will just barely be above the horizon. But that timing offers viewers the chance to see the famed "devil horns" — a crescent of solar light emerging from behind the moon.

When can you watch this partial solar eclipse, and those devil horns? Let's talk about how to safely watch this eclipse.

What areas will experience the partial solar eclipse, and when?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in areas of the northern hemisphere. It will be visible at sunrise in eastern North America and sunset in Siberia, Russia on Saturday, March 29. In Europe, it can be viewed around mid-morning. But the event's footprint will be limited: No eclipse will be visible west of Toronto, Canada, and Washington, DC in North America.

NASA

This global map of the partial solar eclipse from NASA is more than a little confusing, but here's how to read it. The yellow curve is the path of the partial solar eclipse, moving from west to east. The lighter colored yellow curves give the percent obscuration of the sun. (In other words, how much of the sun is covered by the moon depends on where you are and when you're looking.)

Most of Europe will only see around a 20 percent obscuration (with the exception of Greenland and Iceland), for example, while the extreme northeastern part of the United States will see up to 89 percent of the sun covered. The Nunavik region of Quebec will see maximum obscuration of 94 percent. The green lines on the map show the eclipse's progress over time. Times are given in UTC, which is four hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time.

However, sunrise and sunset makes things more complicated. This is depicted on the map by the orange loop. The left side of the loop (over the Great Lakes in the United States) shows where the eclipse ends at sunrise. Therefore, the eclipse is not visible west of that orange line. The right side of the loop is where the eclipse begins at sunrise.

That means to see the maximum partial solar eclipse at sunrise, it's best to be along that blue line running down the middle of the orange loop. (It's worth noting that the eclipse will also be visible across a narrow part of Siberia, but at sunset rather than sunrise — that's what the other half of the orange loop depicts).

If it seems incredibly confusing, that's because it is indeed incredibly confusing. Some places with maximum obscuration will have a shorter eclipse duration because the partial eclipse will start before sunrise. The sun will also be low to the horizon in North America, so any viewing location will need to be above tall trees with a clear view of sunrise. In Europe, the viewing locations will be easier because the sun will be higher in the sky — but the sun will not be as obscured.

For example, in Bar Harbor, Maine, the sun will rise at 6:19AM, and the maximum eclipse will be at 6:22AM, with 80 percent of the sun obscured. The partial eclipse will end at 7:11 am. Technically though, the eclipse will begin at 5:26 am ET, but because that's before sunrise, Mainers will be cheated out of about half their potential eclipse viewing time.

Moving south, the best view will be through coastal New England, then down through Boston, New York City and Philadelphia.The path basically ends in Washington, DC, where just 1.2 percent of the sun will be obscured at 6:59AM ET.

NASA

According to Time and Date, only 44,800 people will see a 90 percent partial eclipse, while 3,820,000 will see an 80 percent. That's a far cry from the 30 million people in the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Will a total solar eclipse be visible in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean?

No, there is nowhere on Earth that a total solar eclipse will be visible for this event. For any solar eclipse to happen, the sun, the moon and the Earth need to line up. However, because the moon doesn't orbit in the same plane as the sun and the Earth, eclipses are rare.

A partial solar eclipse, like the one occurring on March 29, occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, but it's not perfectly lined up. As a result, the sun will have a crescent shape — as if the moon took a bite out of the sun — but it will never be fully obscured as it is during a total eclipse.

How long will the partial eclipse last?

The visible duration of the eclipse depends on where you are, and what time sunrise (or sunset) is at your location. But globally, the eclipse will begin at 4:50 am ET (8:50AM UTC). The maximum eclipse will occur at 6:47AM ET (10:47AM UTC), and the event will end at 8:43AM ET (12:43PM UTC). Keep in mind, though, that this doesn't mean the entire partial eclipse will be almost four hours long in any given location because this is just for the extreme edges of the event.

What's the weather forecast along the viewing line?

It's spring across the Northern Hemisphere, which generally means unfavorable weather for any sky viewing. The Weather Channel's senior digital meteorologist Chris Dolce said that cloud cover, and even rain and snow, may be likely in the northeastern United States during the eclipse, so it's not great news there, unfortunately.

If it's just a partial eclipse, do I need eye protection?

Anything that involves looking at the sun, even just 5 or 10 percent of the sun, requires eye protection. The sun can damage your retinas quickly, painlessly and often irreversibly.

If you have solar viewers left from the 2024 eclipse, and they are undamaged, they'll work just fine for this one too. According to the American Astronomical Society (AAS), modern eclipse glasses do not expire. It's worth checking them out thoroughly, though, making sure there are no rips, tears or scratches across the lenses and that the filters and lenses are still attached to the frame.

Solar eclipse glasses can be difficult to purchase at the last minute, so it's always good to keep them around. However, if you donated or trashed your previous pair (or didn't buy them in the first place), you can buy them online — with some caution. Make sure any solar viewers conform to the ISO 12312-2:2015(E) international safety standard, and check the manufacturer against this list of brands from the AAS. Counterfeit eclipse glasses were rampant leading up the 2024 eclipse.

Celestron is a reliable manufacturer of solar viewer equipment, and the company's eclipse glasses are readily available on Amazon for a low price (though at this point, you'll be stocking up for the next eclipses, most of which are better viewed from the southern hemisphere).

What are some cool things to look out for during this eclipse?

A unique feature of solar eclipses during sunrise is you may be able to see the famed "devil horns," depending on where you are. When the sun rises during an eclipse (and therefore the sun is low on the horizon), as the crescent sun rises, it can look like devil horns coming up out of the ground.

John Fader via Getty Images

An earlier sunrise partial eclipse over Rice Lake, Ontario shows the "devil horns" phenomenon.

It's best to target Maine, New Brunswick, and Quebec (along the blue line in the NASA map) to see this phenomenon.

Additionally, the sun is currently at or near solar maximum, which means that our star is basically at the peak of its 11-year solar cycle. Scientists determined that the sun hit the highest level of solar activity in October 2024, and this will continue for a year or so. This means that there may be sunspots visible on the surface of the sun when the eclipse hits. (For context, here's what the sun looks like right now, courtesy of NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.) If you have solar binoculars or a solar telescope, this will make them much easier to see.

Can I just point a telescope or camera at the sun?

If you're asking yourself this question, you probably already know the answer: Nope! Not without a solar filter. Whether it's a phone camera, binoculars, a telescope or a mirrorless camera, the sun can do extreme damage to this kind of equipment. (On Apollo 12, astronaut Alan Bean accidentally pointed a television camera at the sun, irreparably damaging it. Don't do this!)

You can pick up solar filters at a camera store or online, or in a pinch, you can just use an extra pair of solar viewers. Simply remove the film and tape it over your smartphone camera, but don't look at the sun when aiming the camera unless you're wearing solar viewers as well. If you are interested in looking at the sun regularly, a pair of solar binoculars with a permanently attached filter is a great idea.