Seattle law will force Uber and Lyft to pay drivers a minimum hourly wage

Seattle’s city council has unanimously approved a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers, joining New York as the second major US city to do so (via the New York Times). The law will require ride-hailing companies to pay drivers at least $0.56 per minute when there’s a passenger in the vehicle, on top of per-mile rates. That will assure drivers earn the city’s $16.39 minimum wage, assuming they spend half their time waiting for or driving to rides.
The new law is designed to protect the pay of drivers hurt by the COVID-19 lockdowns. “The pandemic has exposed the fault lines in our systems of worker protections, leaving many frontline workers like gig workers without a safety net,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan in a statement.