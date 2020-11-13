Engadget readers can get $200 off Segway's ES4 scooter at Wellbots

The ES4 is even more powerful than the ES2, with a max speed of 19 mph and a range of up to 28 miles. It also has internal and external batteries, which allow you to travel longer distances more quickly. You’ll also be able to keep an eye on the scooter’s battery life using the built-in LED display — if you need to power up, you’ll notice before your next ride so you can plan accordingly.

This electric scooter has other features like controlled acceleration and a cruise control option, both of which make for a smoother ride. It also has front and rear shock absorbers and electrical and mechanical breaks for added safety. If you’re traveling in the evening, you can turn on the headlight with a push of the power button, and you can even customize the colors of the rear and side lights.

Electric scooters aren’t going to replace other modes of transportation, but they are handle devices that can make your daily commute (whenever you start it again) more efficient. Considering the ES4’s max speed and range, it’s better for those who don’t have to travel very far to get where they need to go and that usually means living in a big city or a populated suburb. But since the ES4 folds down into a more compact shape, it can also come in handy on road trips if you want to park, leave your car and explore more easily.

