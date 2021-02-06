Bill Nelson is delivering his first State of NASA address at 3PM ET

NASA has been a busy in recent years, managing a range of scientific explorations from Earth Science and the study of climate change to the Artemis missions to our Moon and eventually Mars. With the agency's hand in so many different and diverse projects, keeping up with all of its efforts can be daunting. Former Senator and current NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, will take to the netwaves at 3PM ET on Wednesday to deliver his inaugural State of NASA address, illustrating and illuminating what the agency has been working on and where its next efforts will be directed. Tune in to NASA's YouTube channel to watch live.
