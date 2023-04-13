Shark's new 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop is cheaper than it's ever been It's currently $300 off.

If you've been putting off any spring cleaning — who hasn't? — now might be the time to consider a helper. Robot vacuums have been popping up everywhere and, though they can be pricier than a do-it-yourself option, the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 robot vacuum is currently making a play for your home with a 43 percent off sale. It's still not an impulse buy in the check out lane, but, at $400 versus $700, it's the best deal we've seen since it launched.

This 2-in-1 model uses smart home mapping to clean in a precise grid, empties itself and has improved suction power. Shark also claims the mops can scrub floors 100 times per minute. Plus, like most robot vacuums, it's controlled through an app.

Shark has produced a few different robovacs in recent years, alongside impressive competitors like iRobot and Anker. This sale makes the 2-in-1 model cheaper than Shark's standard AI Ultra vacuum — even with its price currently down from $600 to $485. The standard model doesn't differ too much from the 2-in-1 model and made the list of our best robot vacuums of the year. But, it is missing a few features, such as the water reservoir, reusable mopping pads and improved suction.

If you don't care too much about your robovac self-emptying, the Shark RV2410WD IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop is a cheaper option, on sale at $295 versus $380.

