Shark's self-emptying WiFi robot vacuum is half off for today only It's down to $300, from $600.

If you've held out on buying a quality robot vacuum to avoid a splurge, you might find yourself finally hitting the "buy now" button. The Shark AV1010AE Robot Vacuum with a XL Self-Empty Base is 50 percent off for today only, down to $300 from $600. The half off robovac is a good mid-tier choice, with features like home mapping, voice command through Google Assistant or Alexa and multi-surface brush rolls for better floor and carpet cleaning.

The vacuum connects to WiFi, meaning that you can create cleaning schedules and power it on and off through an app. It will automatically return to its port to reacharge if its running low on battery. The robovac's base also holds up to 45 days of dirt, collecting it each time it comes back to the port — and providing ample time before you need to interact with the vacuum.

The Shark AV1010AE Robot Vacuum's gray model is also on sale for $300. It's a 40 percent discount, down from $500, since only available with a 30-day self-emptying base. The AV1010AE with a self-cleaning brush roll is still full price, at $549.

Shark products are reliable options overall, and the AV1010AE model has many of the same benefits as the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Base that we chose as 2023's best midrange vacuum. The AI model holds up to 60 days of debris and uses a laser scanner to map out the house. These add-ons are more accessible than usual, as the Shark AI is 25 percent off right now, down to $450. If they don't matter to you, the Shark AV1010AE robot vacuum will be half-off until the deal turns back into a pumpkin before morning.

