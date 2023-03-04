'Silo' teaser reveals Apple's latest post-apocalyptic drama

Apple is surely hoping that you're not tired of post-apocalyptic TV shows, because it has another one up its sleeve. Silo, which is based on Hugh Howey's series of books, will debut on Apple TV+ on May 5th and the company has released the first teaser for it.

Silo tells the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth. They live in a bunker that's a mile underground, but how or why the silo came to be and exactly why they're there remains a mystery. Trying to find out spells doom. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is an engineer who tries to get to the bottom of a loved one's murder and ends up discovering some surprising secrets.

The teaser doesn't give too much away, but it does offer a look at the multi-level silo and how its denizens survive there, such as by growing food. Along with Ferguson, the show has a strong cast featuring the likes of Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

Apple TV+ has released several post-apocalyptic shows and movies, including See and Finch. Foundation is largely about the collapse of a galactic empire, while the upcoming Extrapolations takes a look at how climate change could ravage the planet by the middle of the 21st century. If you're not too burned out by TV shows set after the collapse of society, Silo might be another one worth checking out.