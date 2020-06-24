Slack lets up to 20 companies chat in the same channel

Slack, which is commonly used as a chat program within organizations, is now introducing a way to communicate with people from other organizations. The feature is called Slack Connect, and when implemented, it’ll let you use channels and all sorts of tools across organizations as well.

According to Slack, Slack Connect will let you connect with up to 20 organizations in a single channel. So that means that you can connect with multiple customers, partners and vendors all within the same Slack account. You can not only have conversations, but also share files and