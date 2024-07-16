Sling will finally stream its first live event in 4K, the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Sling is coming in hot in the year 2024 and offering its users live 4K content. The platform says that Sling TV subscribers will be able to watch the forthcoming MLB All-Star Game in glorious UHD. The event airs on Fox Sports on July 16.

The company says this 4K experience will only be available to customers in “certain markets,” though did indicate that this will lead to more high-resolution offerings in the near future. “Get ready to see your favorite sports like never before,” said Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president of product & operations, Sling Video Services.

Competitor Fubo TV has been offering 4K streams on select sporting events since 2019 and YouTube TV has been doing the same since 2021 . Univision aired the first 4K soccer broadcast all the way back in 2016.

It is true, however, that a vast majority sporting events aren’t streamed in 4K. Even many that are advertised as being 4K are actually upscaled 1080p streams. It’s actually pretty difficult to broadcast live sports in 4K, due to the number of cameras required to adequately cover one of these events. Major NFL games often require 80 to 100 cameras and, well, 4K cameras are much more expensive than HD cameras.

There are also several bottlenecks to overcome. 4K cameras require at least twice the amount of cabling running from the cam to the production area. With a sporting event, that translates to thousands of feet of dense cabling for a single camera, let alone 80. 4K cameras also increase the number of required video console inputs by a factor of four.

The stream has to be processed and compressed for broadcast, which takes a whole lot of computing power. These processors must be kept cool, which is yet another expense. Finally, the broadcaster has to send the feed to its distribution partners, and many of them simply can’t handle 4K. The whole thing is just an expensive undertaking, despite the fact that 4K TVs have been standard in homes for around a decade.

As for Sling, it plans on continuing with this experiment in 4K streaming with college and pro football on Fox Sports and the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC. Maybe this will finally make 4K sports streaming the norm and not a once-in-a-while experience.