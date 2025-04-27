4chan is back after a nearly two-week shutdown, but it still has some serious problems

4chan, the infamous forum known for its anonymous user base posting unhinged material, has made its comeback. A post on the website's official blog, titled "Still Standing," detailed the timeline of events that led to 4chan's shutdown earlier this month. According to the site's own status checker, the boards and front page are up, but posting and images are still down.

The 4chan blog post explains that moderators shut down the servers on April 14 to prevent any more damage after a serious database attack where hackers gained access to the site's source code. The blog post labeled the incident "catastrophic" since it breached a ton of 4chan's databases along with its most important server. The hack even vandalized the website and revealed personal information of the 4chan moderation team and many of its users.

The blog post attributed the hack to the site's inability to update the code and infrastructure due to a lack of "skilled man-hours." Unsurprisingly, the site was starved for money to address these concerns since it's hard for 4chan to find willing financial backers. "Advertisers and payment providers willing to work with 4chan are rare, and are quickly pressured by activists into cancelling their services," the blog post read. "Putting together the money for new equipment took nearly a decade."

Now that the website is back, there will be some crucial changes. According to the blog post, the /f/ board will stay shut down since the 4chan team can't prevent exploits related to the commonly-posted .swf file format. For similar reasons, the resurrected 4chan will also disable PDF uploads for now, but will reintroduce them in the near future. Moving forward, 4chan says it is bringing on volunteers to keep up with the workload of putting the website back together. The moderation team apparently isn't going to let 4chan die easily — the blog post read "no matter how hard it is, we are not giving up." Still, it feels inevitable that 4chan will run into a similar problem in the future, considering it hasn't solved the root issue of securing money to keep its servers up-to-date.