A US Congressman tried (and failed) to fake his Spotify Wrapped for political gain

There are some things you just don't do in certain parts of the US. You don't use inferior salsa during a cattle drive in Texas. You don't eat pizza with a knife and fork in New York City. You don't yell "Belichick is a big, fat cheater!" in a crowded Boston bar (even if it happens to be true).

And if you're in New Jersey or just America in general, you NEVER take the holy name of Bruce Springsteen in vain in ANY manner. So it's bewildering why one New Jersey representative would even think about faking his listening habits when it comes to The Boss.

9to5Mac spotted a curious looking post on X from US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ). The congressman shared what appeared to be his Spotify Wrapped playlist for the year, with one list consisting of Springsteen's classic tracks like "Glory Days" and "Thunder Road" and the other filled with tracks from various hip hop stars. He tried to cement his esteem for Springsteen in his post by saying his "first ever concert was at Meadowlands to see The Boss!" Well, it didn't take long for the internet and anyone who's ever used Spotify to figure out that he faked the whole list just to kiss up to his constituents.

Gottheimer's list included such glaring mistakes as inconsistent font sizes, improper spacing between the albums on his lists and the fact that both lists were titled "Your top songs" even though one only had Springsteen albums. He didn't even use the same font type or size for all of his track and album entries.

So how did Gottheimer handle this musical faux pas with the press? He dug in his heels on his Springsteen tracks and blamed his two kids for the rest. He admitted to NJ Advance Media that he made a fake Spotify Wrapped list but says the tracks on each list are accurate because he shares an account with his children because that's easier than going back in time and setting up a family plan.

"This would be my Spotify Wrapped if I didn't share my account with my 12 and 15-year old kids," Gottheimer told the outlet. "While it's Springsteen all day for me — don't get me wrong, I still love listening to Taylor Swift!"

Gottheimer has since taken the post down and replaced it with a list of his most listened to Springsteen tracks. He's trying to save face because he's in a heated race for governor and if you want a solid shot at moving into New Jersey's governor mansion, then you need to make your love for The Boss known far and wide across the Garden State. If Gottheimer is also going for the "Dad who makes his kids cringe at their music choices" vote, then he's a lock.