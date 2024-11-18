America’s ‘news influencers’ skew conservative, Pew report finds

It’s no secret that non-traditional news sources are becoming an increasingly relevant part of the already fractured online media environment. But a new report from Pew Research and the Knight Foundation offers a more complete picture of what the growing crop of “news influencers” on social media believe.

Titled “America’s News Influencers,” the report is based on a survey of 10,000 US adults, as well as an analysis of 500 “news influencers.” Pew defined the latter group as “individuals who regularly post about current events and civic issues on social media and have at least 100,000 followers” on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok or YouTube.

The report highlights the growing popularity of these accounts, particularly among younger Americans. The researchers note that 20 percent of US adults report “regularly” relying on influencers as a news source, and that the number climbs to 37 percent for people between the ages of 18 and 29.

It also offers new insights about the people behind these influential accounts. The researchers found that news influencers are far more likely to be men and “slightly more likely” to identify with the political right than the left. (Pew notes that about half of the influencer accounts studied didn’t explicitly identify with a political ideology.)

But regardless of political affiliation, it’s clear that influencers are tapping into a real demand for non-traditional news sources. “There's no partisan split,” says Galen Stocking, a senior researcher at Pew. “Republicans and Democrats are saying they're getting news regularly from news influencers at roughly the same rate.”

Pew’s researchers did, however, uncover some notable differences between platforms. While most of the 500 influencers they studied were active on multiple platforms, X was by far the most popular with 85 percent of influencers having a presence on the platform formerly known as Twitter. News influencers on X were also more likely to “explicitly identify with the political right (28 percent) than the left (21 percent),” the report says.

In fact, that trend holds true for almost all of the platforms in the study. On Instagram, 30 percent of news influencers identified with the right while 25 percent identified with the left. YouTube had a similar split with 28 percent right-leaning influencers and 21 percent left leaning. On Facebook, it was even more pronounced. “Influencers on Facebook are particularly likely to prominently express right-leaning views: There are three times as many explicitly conservative news influencers (39%) as liberal ones (13%) on the site,” the report notes.

Pew-Knight Initiative

TikTok, meanwhile, looks somewhat different. It was the only platform to have a slightly higher share of left-leaning news influencers, at 28 percent, compared with 25 percent on the right. It also had the highest share of women news influencers at 45 percent.

While the report doesn’t attempt to unpack what the greater share of conservative voices may mean, Stocking points out that the social media users surveyed by Pew also expressed some differences in how they perceive the content shared by news influencers. “There's actually a pretty interesting gap where the moderates within the parties are less likely to say that it helps them better understand current events,” Stocking tells Engadget.

Pew’s researchers are far from the first to note that the political right is often more prominent on social media. A 2021 report from Media Matters found that posts from Facebook pages aligned with the political right consistently outperformed those from “nonaligned and left-leaning pages.” Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found in 2022 that conservative news was more visible on the platform then known as Twitter.

And while Pew doesn’t speculate about whether platforms themselves are incentivizing certain viewpoints, the researchers note that their findings are at odds with what many on the right believe about mainstream social media. “Many Republicans have long believed that social media sites censor conservative viewpoints,” the report says. “But overall, more news influencers explicitly present a politically right-leaning orientation than a left-leaning one (27% vs. 21%) in their account bios, posts, websites or media coverage.”