Bluesky is getting blue checkmarks and an official verification system

Bluesky is adopting an official verification system after all. In an update , the company said it plans to grant blue checkmarks to "authentic and notable" accounts. It will also allow some "trusted organizations" to verify users as well.

The change is a notable shift for the upstart platform, which previously resisted the idea of centralized verification. Up to now, the company has relied on a domain-based verification system, which allows users to change their handles to match domains that they are associated with. But that approach was often criticized for being overly complicated and offering insufficient protection from impersonation.

These critiques have only amplified as Bluesky has grown in popularity and attracted more prominent users. For example, when former President Barack Obama joined Bluesky in recent weeks, his handle did not use a custom domain, which understandably led many users to question whether the account was authentic. Instead, individual Bluesky employees ended up publicly vouching that the account was legitimate

Under Bluesky's new system, the company will proactively verify certain accounts and add a prominent blue checkmark to their profile. It's not clear what criteria Bluesky will use for these badges or how it plans to verify users' identities. Additionally, there will be a slightly different blue badge — one with "scalloped edges" — that certain "trusted organizations" can grant through a new "trusted verifiers" feature.

Bluesky

The New York Times is one such organization, and the newspaper will now be able to hand out blue checks to its journalists. Bluesky didn't say what other organizations will be able to participate in the program, but added that it will review verification from third-parties in order to "ensure authenticity."

Notably, Bluesky said that people and organizations are still "highly encourage(d)" to verify themselves via a custom domain. And it sounds like the new blue ticks may be in short supply, at least to start. "During this initial phase, Bluesky is not accepting direct applications for verification," the company wrote in its announcement. "As this feature stabilizes, we'll launch a request form for notable and authentic accounts interested in becoming verified or becoming trusted verifiers."