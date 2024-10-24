Bluesky’s upcoming premium plan won’t give paid users special treatment

Bluesky has revealed how it plans to start making money without necessarily having to rely on ads. The platform will remain free to use for everyone, though it’s working on a premium subscription that will provide access to profile customization tools (remember when Myspace offered that for free?) and higher quality video uploads .

One thing that you won't get as a paid user, though, is any preferential treatment. Unlike certain other social platforms, Bluesky won’t boost the visibility of premium members’ posts. Nor will they get any kind of blue check, according to chief operating officer Rose Wang.

In addition, Bluesky is planning a tip jar of sorts for creators. “We’re proud of our vibrant community of creators, including artists, writers, developers and more, and we want to establish a voluntary monetization path for them as well,” it said in a blog post. “Part of our plan includes building payment services for people to support their favorite creators and projects.” Bluesky will reveal more details down the line, though it’s not clear whether the platform plans to take a cut of any such payments.

Bluesky revealed its initial monetization plans in an announcement of its Series A funding round. It has raised $15 million from investors. Even though the lead investor in this round is Web3 VC company Blockchain Capital, Bluesky "will not hyperfinancialize the social experience (through tokens, crypto trading, NFTs, etc)."

"Bluesky is powered by a 20-person core team, moderators, and support agents," Wang wrote on Bluesky . "Our biggest costs are team and infrastructure. Subscription revenue helps us improve the app, grow the developer ecosystem and gives us time to explore business models beyond traditional ads."