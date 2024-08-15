Congress asks Mark Zuckerberg to explain why drug dealers are advertising on Facebook and Instagram

Nineteen members of Congress are pushing Mark Zuckerberg to explain why Meta has allowed ads for cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs to be shown on Facebook and Instagram. The letter comes after the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) uncovered hundreds of such ads on the company’s platform.

The letter points to the TTP’s report last month , which used Meta’s ad library to find 450 Instagram and Facebook ads “selling an array of pharmaceutical and other drugs.” Many of those ads included “photos of prescription drug bottles, piles of pills and powders, or bricks of cocaine,” and directed viewers to outside apps like Telegram. Since then, the TTP has been posting additional examples of such ads on X, including one it found yesterday .

“Meta appears to have continued to shirk its social responsibility and defy its own community guidelines,” the lawmakers write in the letter , which is addressed directly to Zuckerberg. “What is particularly egregious about this instance is that this was not user generated content on the dark web or on private social media pages, but rather they were advertisements approved and monetized by Meta. Many of these ads contained blatant references to illegal drugs in their titles, descriptions, photos, and advertiser account names, which were easily found by the researchers and journalists at the Wall Street Journal and Tech Transparency Project using Meta’s Ad Library. However, they appear to have passed undetected or been ignored by Meta’s own internal processes.”

The letter requests details about Meta’s policies for enforcing rules against drug-related ads, as well as information about how many times the reported ads were viewed and interacted with. It gives Meta a deadline of September 6 to reply. A spokesperson for Meta said the company plans to respond to the letter and directed Engadget to a prior statement, published by The Wall Street Journal, in which the company said it rejects “hundreds of thousands of ads for violating our drug policies.”

