Discord introduces a feature to ignore rather than block users

Social platform Discord announced a new feature today called Ignore. This allows a person to hide any new messages, DMs, server notifications, profiles and activity from selected users without alerting them. In unveiling the update, Discord noted that this type of softer approach to limiting interactions had been requested by its community. It's a less stark way to tune out a person compared with blocking them.

In practice, DMs received from an Ignored person will appear in the inbox with an icon and a grayed-out name, so they are available if the ignorer chooses to look at them. The same applies to messages in a If somebody who chose to Ignore an account joins a voice or video chat where that ignored person is present, Discord will show a warning alerting them before they hop into the call.

Ignore can be activated from several places, including the drop-down menu that appears when clicking on an account's avatar. A list of all ignored and blocked accounts is visible within the Content & Social tab of User Settings. You can stop ignoring a profile from that full list, from your Friends list or by going to the person's profile. Discord has complete details about using the Ignore feature in a Help Center article for any additional information.