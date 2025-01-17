Engadget Podcast: The TikTok ban, Zuck's lost soul and Nintendo's Switch 2 reveal

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So it looks like the TikTok ban may actually be happening, barring a last-minute Supreme Court decision. In this episode, Senior Writer Karissa Bell joins Devindra and Ben to discuss the potential finale of TikTok in America, as well as why some users are finding refuge in RedNote, a Chinese Instagram clone. They also dive into why Meta is giving up on third-party fact checkers, and how this relates to Mark Zuckerberg's descent into the right-wing world. Finally, we explore the tidbits of information from Nintendo's Switch 2 unveiling.

Stay tuned to the end of this episode for Devindra's chat with Dan Erickson, the creator of Severance, about season two of his hit show.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

RIP TikTok, Part ??? – 2:24

Meta abandons fact checking, loosens hate speech rules on its platforms – 22:21

We finally have confirmation of the Switch 2, full unveil scheduled for April 2 – 40:57

Pop culture picks – 49:29.187

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North