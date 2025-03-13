Facebook creators can now monetize their Stories

Meta is adding a new incentive to get people to create and share photos and videos on Facebook. The company announced today that creators in Facebook's Content Monetization program can now earn money off people viewing their Facebook Stories.

Since you can already easily share photos and videos you post to your Stories, this should be a low-effort way to earn a bit more money off the content you share on Facebook. The ability to earn money on Stories is available globally, according to Meta, though it is based on performance, and Stories need to be public to be monetized. Creators who aren't already in the Content Monetization program can apply to be considered right now on Meta's website.

The new payment option is just Meta's latest attempt to get creators posting content to Facebook instead of Instagram or competing apps. In January, the company debuted a "breakthrough bonus program" that offered an extra $5,000 to creators with an existing presence on another social media platform for posting a certain amount of photos and videos to Instagram and Facebook.

The timing of the program made it clear that Meta was interested in luring in creators who would soon lose access to TikTok. The app's temporary rescue by the Trump administration has made the need to leave slightly less urgent, but Meta obviously still wants to benefit from the chaos as much as it can.