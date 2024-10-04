Facebook is testing an Instagram-like Explore tab and introducing a new video tab for Reels

Meta just announced several updates coming to Facebook during the company’s IRL event in Austin. It's testing an Explore tab and adding a new video tab.

Let’s start with the Explore tab. If you’ve ever perused Instagram, you likely know how exactly this will work. This tab will house “a variety of content tailored to your interests.”

Meta says that the algorithm has been designed to serve up “content that doesn’t just entertain, but helps you dive deeper into your interests.” Here’s hoping I get nothing but content about wild traversal strategies in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom . In any event, the new Explore tab is still in the testing phase so it could be a bit before a wide rollout.

The video tab is also getting a major update to accommodate Reels. All of the video content on Facebook will now be housed behind this tab. The content will stream on a full-screen video player that lets users “seamlessly watch the best short-form, long-form and live videos in a single experience.”

The updated video tab starts rolling out to users in the “coming weeks.” This is definitely an attempt by Meta to capture some of those younger eyeballs , as the announcement was accompanied by statistics indicating that young adults on Facebook spend around 60 percent of their time watching videos and Reels.

I got news for you, Meta. My dad, who is not a young adult, also spends all of his time on Facebook watching videos and Reels. So we’ll all benefit from this expanded video tab.