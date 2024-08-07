Facebook will let creators remove account warnings if they complete ‘educational training’

Meta is making it a little easier for creators to avoid the dreaded “Facebook jail.” The company announced a new policy that will allow people with professional accounts to complete in-app “educational training” in order to avoid a strike on their account for first-time violations of the platform’s community standards.

In a blog post announcing the change, Meta notes that it can be frustrating for creators to navigate the company’s penalty system , which restricts Facebook accounts from certain features, including monetization tools, after multiple offenses. Under the new rules, creators who receive a warning for a first-time offense will have the option to remove the warning if they view an in-app explanation of the rule they broke.

Particularly serious offenses, “such as posting content that includes sexual exploitation, the sale of high-risk drugs, or glorification of dangerous organizations and individuals” are not able to be removed. Instead, the system is geared toward helping creators correct “unintentional mistakes,” according to the company. “We believe focusing on helping people understand why we have removed their content will be more effective at preventing re-offending, giving us not just a fairer approach, but a more effective one,” Meta explains.