House Democrats press Mark Zuckerberg on Meta’s policy changes

A group of House Democrats are pushing Mark Zuckerberg on Meta's recent policy changes, saying they are "deeply concerned" about the company's move to loosen its content moderation rules, end corporate diversity programs and ditch third-party fact checking. In a letter addressed to the Meta CEO, four members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee demanded details about the sweeping changes Zuckerberg announced last month.

"These policy changes, the timing of which gives the inescapable appearance of currying favor with the Trump Administration, are abhorrent, inconsistent, and dangerous," the lawmakers wrote .

Meta so far hasn't provided many specifics about how it will implement its new policies, which were announced shortly before President Donald Trump took office. The letter asks Zuckerberg to describe how Trump's "threats of retribution against you" may have influenced the decision to end fact-checking on the platform. It also asks if the Facebook founder has "had discussions with anyone representing the Trump Administration regarding the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Meta."

The letter further notes that Zuckerberg's recent statements seem to directly contradict previous remarks he made when the Oversight Board was first created. "The Oversight Board, once touted as a beacon of accountability, is rendered toothless when Meta itself refuses to adhere to the principles of 'trust and safety,'" it says.

Lawmakers also questioned Zuckerberg about his public statements that corporations need more " masculine energy " calling it "particularly strange in light of the fact that Meta's long time Chief Legal Officer and its current Chief Financial Officer are both women and the three most important committees of your Board of Directors are chaired by women."

Zuckerberg was given a February 21, 2025, deadline to respond. "We don't have anything further to say beyond all we've already communicated over the last weeks," a Meta spokesperson told Engadget when asked about the letter.