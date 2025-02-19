Instagram adds a whole slew of new DM features in latest update

Instagram is rolling out an update for its messaging system that adds several new tools. These features could allow Instagram to better compete with direct-messaging rivals like Apple iMessage and various third-party platforms.

First up, there's music-sharing. The update lets users share tunes in both one-on-one messages and group chats. Just open up the sticker tray and tap on the "Music" option. This will open up a search bar of Instagram's audio library. There are a couple of caveats here. The song has to be available via Instagram and clips are maxed out at 30 seconds.

Direct messages will also now have a translation tool that works with 99 languages. The functionality here looks incredibly simple. Users just have to hold down a message and tap "Translate." The translated message should appear directly below the original one. Easy peasy.

Meta

There's a new way to pin messages, images or even Reels to the top of chats. Hold down the message and tap "Pin." Instagram says folks can pin up to three messages per conversation. I could see this being handy to keep oft-requested information at the ready, though it'll likely be used primarily for memes (not that there's anything wrong with that.)

Instagram will also let people schedule messages by long-pressing the send button. This can be used to plan messages up to 29 days in advance. Finally, the platform has introduced a way to invite people to a group chat via a QR code. All of these tools begin rolling out today to iOS and Android users worldwide. A web update is in the works but isn't available just yet.