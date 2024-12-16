Instagram is adding a DM scheduling feature before everyone can schedule posts

Instagram is adding an option to schedule DMs . Social media expert Lindsey Gamble unearthed the feature , and Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that it's rolling out scheduled DMs to all users.

When you type a message, simply hold down the send button and you can select a date and time. It seems messages can be scheduled up to 29 days in advance. Until all timed-up messages are sent, you'll see a banner reading something like "x scheduled messages."

This will be handy for folks who want to schedule birthday messages for a bunch of friends at once or, for instance, to remind someone to pick them up from the airport on a certain day. It'll also be useful for people who tend to take care of correspondence at night and don't want everyone to know how late they're staying awake. That's definitely not something I ever do with emails.

It's worth noting that Instagram is rolling out this DM scheduling feature before all users are able to time up posts and Reels in advance . For now, that feature is limited to folks who have set up a professional account .

Meanwhile, Instagram is rolling out several limited-time, end-of-year features to help you celebrate the holidays and your 2024 memories. For one thing, there's a collage tool for Stories that has an end-of-year theme. Based on images Instagram shared, it appears that you can go with a Happy New Year overlay.

There are multiple Add Yours templates based around New Year's as well, such as one you can use to prompt friends to share photos in the how 2024 started/how 2024 ended format. If you hit the like button on end-of-year Stories, you'll see a custom effect. There's a New Year font and Countdown text effect for Stories, Reels and feed posts as well.

Festive chat themes for the holidays include New Year's, one called "chill" and, of course, another based on Mariah Carey. Last but not least, if you use certain emoji based around celebrations or phrases like "Happy New Year" or "hello 2025" in DMs or notes before the end of the year, you'll see a little Easter egg of some kind.