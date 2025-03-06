Instagram is experimenting with a Discord-like ‘community chat’ feature
The feature is an internal prototype, at least for now.
It seems that Instagram is working on a "community chat" feature that allows people to organize groups of up to 250 people in the app. The so-far unreleased feature was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who has a solid track record of uncovering new features within Meta's apps.
According to screenshots shared by Paluzzi, it seems that community chats will function similarly to Discord. Individual users can form the chats around specific topics and control who can join, though there's apparently a limit of 250 people per community.
Unlike Instagram's , which allow creators to blast out messages to their followers, anyone who is in the community chat can participate in the conversation. There are also built-in moderation features. "Admins can remove messages and members to keep the channel safe," the screenshot says. "We also review Community Chat against our Community Standards."
It's not clear when, or if, the feature may launch. An Instagram spokesperson described it as an internal prototype that's not being tested outside the company. But Meta has previously released similar features in its other apps. WhatsApp began experimenting with a "" feature in 2022, and brought "Community Chats" and Messenger later that same year. Mark Zuckerberg said it was meant to help people find "a new way to connect with people who share your interests."