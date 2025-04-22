Instagram is rolling out Edits, its CapCut competitor

Earlier this year, right as TikTok and other ByteDance apps were temporarily pulled from Apple and Google's app stores, Meta announced that it was working on a new video editing app tailored to Instagram creators. That app, called Edits, is now finally rolling out as Meta continues to try to leverage the uncertainty surrounding TikTok's future to draw more creators to its apps.

As previewed in its earlier app store listings, Edits promises much more advanced editing tools than what's been available in Meta's apps. The in-app camera allows creators to capture up to 10 minutes of video and publish to Instagram in "enhanced quality." It also features popular editing effects like green screen and Instagram's extensive music catalog.

In keeping with Meta's current focus on AI, Edits comes with a couple AI-powered features as well. The "animate" feature allows users to create a video from a static image, while "cutouts" enables video makers to "isolate specific people or objects with precision tracking." And unlike ByteDance's popular editor CapCut, Edits doesn't export videos with a watermark of any kind (Instagram downranks videos with visible watermarks).

While Edits is launching months after CapCut came back online in the US, Meta is adding some Instagram-specific features to lure Reels creators. This includes in-app post analytics, as well as the ability to import audio tracks they've previously saved in the app. And it sounds like Instagram creators can look forward to more specialized features in the future. In a blog post, the company notes that the current version of the app is merely "the first step" for Edits, and that it plans to collaborate with creators on more functionality going forward.