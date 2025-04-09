Instagram is testing Reels that are locked behind a secret code

Instagram is testing a feature that locks Reels behind a secret code and a provided hint, according to a report by TechCrunch . This looks like a novel way for creators to interact with fans, as they can share exclusive reels with people who are more likely to know the answer to these clues.

As an example, a creator could lock a Reel with a hint like "my favorite food" and rabid fans would, of course, know the answer. The Meta-owned social network has been testing the feature on its Design account. It shared a locked Reel that prompts viewers to enter a secret code based on a hint that read "1st # in the caption."

Meta / Screenshot from Engadget

The first hashtag mentioned in the caption was "Threads." Upon entering the correct code, viewers access a Reel that announces that the Design account is launching a profile on Threads.

This could be used by brands to advertise new products or by creators trying to amp up engagement. Personally, I could see it as a place to hide in-jokes with friends, but maybe that's just me.

Engadget has reached out to Instagram for more information regarding this feature. We'll update this post if we find out anything regarding availability. This could be just a test, with no actual plans for a general rollout.