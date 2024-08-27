Instagram lets you add texts on photos and layer images for grid posts

Instagram has introduced new text tools meant to help you design a grid that's more reflective of your personality. To start with, you can now layer your photos and add text to them, as stickers, to achieve the look you want. You can start the whole process by selecting an image and then tapping the text button to write a text overlay for it in the font that you prefer. If you'd rather layer several images for one post, tap on the gallery button in the top right corner of the screen instead. You can then change the shape of the sticker, which again can contain either a text or another image, into a square, a circle, a heart or a star by tapping on it.

Speaking of text you can add to your photos, Instagram is adding new fonts you can use in the app. You can combine those fonts with the new animations and effects the app is adding, as well, to jazz up your Reels and Stories. Earlier this month, Instagram doubled the number of photos and videos you can share in a carousel post. From 10 files, the app now allows you to upload up to 20, giving you an easy way to add photo dumps to your account. These new features will let you personalize your photo dumps and to potentially use them as an outlet for your creativity... sort of like how Myspace users could customize their profiles back in the day. In fact, Instagram also recently announced a feature that lets you attach a song to your profile, which Myspace was known for in the early days of social media.