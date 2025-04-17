Instagram now lets you combine your Reels recommendations with friends

Instagram is adding yet another way to liven up your Reels recommendations. The app is rolling out "Blend," a feature that allows you to create a custom feed within a DM that combines your recommendations with a friend's.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Blend has been in the works for some time. It was first spotted in the app more than a year ago, but was only an internal prototype at the time. Now, Meta is finally making it official, describing it as an "invite-only Reels feed for you and your friend(s)."

Anyone can invite a friend or a group of friends to join a Blend from within a direct message or group chat on Instagram. Once someone accepts the invitation, Instagram generates a custom feed of Reels made up of video recommendations tailored to each person. As you scroll, you can view who each suggested clip is for, giving a window into what types of Reels Instagram's algorithm serves your friends.