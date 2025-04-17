Instagram now lets you combine your Reels recommendations with friends
"Blend" feeds are finally rolling out.
Instagram is adding yet another way to liven up your Reels recommendations. The app is rolling out "Blend," a feature that allows you to create a custom feed within a DM that combines your recommendations with a friend's.
If that sounds familiar, it's because Blend has been in the works for some time. It was in the app more than a year ago, but was only an internal prototype at the time. Now, Meta is finally making it official, describing it as an "invite-only Reels feed for you and your friend(s)."
Anyone can invite a friend or a group of friends to join a Blend from within a direct message or group chat on Instagram. Once someone accepts the invitation, Instagram generates a custom feed of Reels made up of video recommendations tailored to each person. As you scroll, you can view who each suggested clip is for, giving a window into what types of Reels Instagram's algorithm serves your friends.
The feature is the latest way Meta has been allowing instagram users to gain more insight into their friends' Reels-watching habits. The company also recently introduced a that shows videos liked by your Instagram friends. Whether that sounds like an intriguing way to find new niches of content, or potentially massively embarrassing is another matter. (It's also that your Instagram likes were never actually private.) But, if you're Reels suggestions have been feeling a little stale, or you're just curious about how some of your friends experience the app, it could be an entertaining way to spice up your recommendations.