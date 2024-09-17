Instagram ‘teen accounts’ with parental controls will be mandatory for kids under 16

After years of scrutiny over its handling of teen safety on its platform, Meta is introducing a new type of account that will soon be required for all teens under 16 on Instagram. The new “teen accounts” add more parental supervision tools and automatically opt teens into stricter privacy settings that can only be adjusted with parental approval.

The changes are unlikely to satisfy Meta’s toughest critics, who have argued that the company puts its own profits ahead of teens’ safety and wellbeing. But the changes will be significant for the app’s legions of younger users who will face new restrictions on how they use the app.

With teen accounts, kids younger than 16 will be automatically opted into Instagram’s strictest privacy settings. Many of these settings, like automatically private accounts, the inability to message strangers and the limiting of “sensitive content” have already been in place for teenagers on Instagram. But younger teens will now be unable to change these settings without approval from a parent.

And, once a parent has set up Instagram’s in-app supervision tools, they’ll be able to monitor which accounts their kids are exchanging messages with (parents won’t see the contents of those DMs, however) as well as the types of topics their children are seeing posts about in their feeds. Parents will also have the ability to limit the amount of time their kids spend in the app by setting up “sleep mode” — which will mute notifications or make the app inaccessible entirely — or reminders to take breaks.

Meta

The changes, according to Meta, are meant to “give parents greater oversight of their teens’ experiences.” While the company has had some parental supervision features since 2022, the features were optional and required teens to opt-in to the controls. Teen accounts, on the other hand, will be mandatory for all teens younger than 16 and the more restrictive settings, like the ability to make an account public, aren’t able to be adjusted without parent approval.

The company says it also has a plan to find teens who have already lied about their age when setting up their Instagram account. Beginning next year, the company will use AI to detect signs an account may belong to a teen, like the age of other linked accounts and the ages on the accounts they frequently interact with, to find younger users trying to avoid its new restrictions. The app will then prompt users to verify their age.

In the meantime, Meta will start designating new accounts created by 13 to 15-year-olds as “teen accounts” beginning today. The company will start switching over existing teens into the accounts over the next two months in the US, Canada, UK and Australia, with a wider rollout in the European Union planned for “later this year.” Teen accounts will be available in other countries and on Meta’s other apps beginning in 2025.