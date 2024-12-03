Kai Cenat takes back his Twitch subscriber record during month-long livestream

The Twitch subscriber crown is back in Kai Cenat's hands, with the creator ending his month-long subathon at almost 727,700 subscribers, CNBC reports. He more than doubled the record of 326,650 subscribers VTuber Ironmouse set in September, who had, in turn, overtaken Cenat's number one spot — a competition I am suddenly very invested in.

Cenat not only streamed every day during "Mafiathon 2" in November, but did so 24 hours a day. He was joined by a cast of characters that feels like the lead up to a bad joke: What do Snoop Dogg, Bill Nye the science guy and Kevin Hart all have in common? They were guests on Cenat's livestream — I warned you it would be bad. But, seriously, he managed to stream for 30 days thanks to these guests and takeovers from his team that allowed him to sleep or go to the bathroom without a camera joining.

Twitch subscribers pay $5 for ad-free viewing and exclusives and, even with Twitch taking a serious cut, Cenat likely made upwards of $3 million. He stated that 20 percent of his proceeds will go towards a school he's building in Nigeria. Cenat currently holds 15.4 million followers on Twitch and 6.79 million followers on YouTube. We'll have to wait and see whether Ironmouse tries to reclaim the crown.