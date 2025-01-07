Linda Yaccarino on Meta ending fact-checking: ‘Welcome to the party’

You probably didn't have X CEO Linda Yaccarino praising Meta and Mark Zuckerberg on your CES 2025 bingo card, yet here we are. Speaking during a keynote address in Las Vegas, Yaccarino described Meta's decision to end its longtime fact checking program and implement community notes as "exciting" and "validating."

Yaccarino and and X owner Elon Musk have both championed the crowd-sourced fact-checking feature that Meta now plans to emulate on its own services. "I think it's really exciting when you think about community notes being good for the world ... and it couldn't be more validating than to see that Mark and Meta realize that," Yaccarino said. "Mark, Meta, welcome to the party."

Meta and Zuckerberg may find themselves in dubious company at the "party," however. While X often touts the number of users who contribute to Community Notes, some researchers have pointed out flaws in the feature. A report last year from misinformation researchers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) noted that many misleading posts, including prominent posts from Musk himself, can rack up billions of views without receiving a correction.

It's not surprising at all that Yaccarino would praise Zuckerberg's move to cut ties with the media institutions that have been its longtime partners for fact-checking content on Facebook and Instagram. Like her boss Musk, she's made no secret of her disdain for "legacy media," and she spent a significant portion of her time onstage railing against "legacy news that is designed to make you think a certain way."

Zuckerberg's move to loosen its content moderation standards is the latest sign of just how far the Facebook founder is willing to go to realign himself with the political right as Donald Trump prepares to take office. He also added a prominent Trump backer, UFC CEO Dana White, to Meta's board and elevated the company's most prominent Republican executive to run global affairs.