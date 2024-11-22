LinkedIn is killing the standalone live audio feature you probably forgot about
Just about every other major platform has changed course on the feature that took off during the pandemic.
Remember in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when live audio was suddenly everywhere? The trend was made popular by the briefly Clubhouse before seemingly every other online platform copied the feature for themselves.
Since then, live audio has become mostly a footnote to a weird time when we were all stuck at home at the same time with nothing to do and listening to hours-long streams of strangers talking to each other passed as entertainment. Now LinkedIn, which was somewhat late to the live audio party , has opted to get rid of its standalone live audio events.
In , the company says it will no longer support native audio events beginning next month. Users will stop being able to create new events as of December 2, and previously scheduled events will no longer work after December 31. Instead, the company is “bringing together” audio events with its live-streaming feature, LinkedIn Live. LinkedIn Live, however, requires creators third-party tools to set up streams. So while audio-only streams will still be able to exist on LinkedIn, they will take a few extra steps.
LinkedIn isn’t the only company to change course on live audio. , , and have all shuttered their pandemic-era live audio products.Even Clubhouse (which, yes, still exists) from the format last year. The feature is, however going strong on X despite a few technical .