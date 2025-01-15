LinkedIn wants you to apply for fewer jobs

If you know anyone in the job market right now, then you've probably heard stories about just how tough it can be to even land an interview. Part of the problem, according to LinkedIn, is that too many people are applying for jobs they aren't actually qualified for, which makes it harder for good candidates to stand out.

The company is hoping its new AI-powered "Job Match" feature can help address some of that disconnect. The feature, which is beginning to roll out today, uses AI to provide detailed summaries alongside job listings that let users know how qualified they actually are for a given role.

LinkedIn product manager Rohan Rajiv says that the AI-powered feature goes beyond the kind of simple keyword matching that job hunters may already rely on. Instead, it attempts to understand the breadth of your experience and how it aligns with the qualifications outlined in the job description.

The goal, Rajiv tells Engadget, is to help surface the jobs a person is most qualified for and discourage people from applying to roles they aren't. "When you're qualified, we'll be able to help you, but also, when you're not qualified, we can hopefully find you other places where you are qualified," Rajv told Engadget.

While "Job Match" will be available to all LinkedIn users, there are some added benefits for subscribers to LinkedIn Premium, including more granular information about their job match level. Eventually, Rajiv says, LinkedIn will also be able to surface more qualified applicants on the recruiter side as well, to make it less likely for good candidates to be overlooked.

Whether any of this will actually ease the pain of would-be job seekers is less clear. The tech industry lost tens of thousands of jobs to layoffs in 2024. So did the video game industry. Media and entertainment hasn't fared much better, either.

All that would seemingly create even more competition for the same job openings — a dynamic AI seems ill-equipped to fully address. "I think there's a portion of this that will always be labor market dynamics, but I would argue that there's a significant portion of this that is just pure lack of transparency," Rajiv says. He notes that early tests of the feature have suggested that a "non-trivial chunk" of the problem is "more solvable than we think."

On their part, recruiters seem to be endorsing LinkedIn's latest advice regarding applying for fewer jobs. The company's blog post features testimonials from recruiters practically begging unqualified applicants to stop flooding their inboxes.